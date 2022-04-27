Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
