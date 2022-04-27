Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

