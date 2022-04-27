Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

FSBC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

