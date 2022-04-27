Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.80

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 5853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Several research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $5,141,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Fiverr International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

