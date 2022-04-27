Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.98.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.