Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

