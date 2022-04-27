Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of FLXS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,332 shares of company stock worth $544,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

