Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FLXS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $544,486 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

