Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $5.19

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $54.95 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00013364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.52 or 0.07336509 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,364,290,665 coins and its circulating supply is 361,521,462 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

