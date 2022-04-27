Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,869. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.41.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

