Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FORW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 772,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,155. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Forwardly Company Profile (Get Rating)
