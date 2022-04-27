Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 772,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,155. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

