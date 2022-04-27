Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,197,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

