Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 794.24 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.56) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.96) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.98) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.92) to GBX 800 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,045.63 ($13.33).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

