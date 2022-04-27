FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $183,610.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,198,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

FTCI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 914,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.