Function X (FX) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $188.93 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,169.41 or 0.99830401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

