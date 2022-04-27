Fuse Network Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $1.13 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.93 or 0.07335375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

