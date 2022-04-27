FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.33. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

