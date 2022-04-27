Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 6%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 248,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 277,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

