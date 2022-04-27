Gemini Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $211.98 million and $2.90 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00101018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 212,808,647 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.