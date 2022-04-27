Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 9,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

GNTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

