Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Generac by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.88 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.