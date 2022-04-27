General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $6.15 on Wednesday, reaching $243.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.