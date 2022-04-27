General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of General Dynamics worth $188,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,552. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $216.21.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

