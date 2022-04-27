General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,552. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
