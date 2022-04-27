Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.60. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 21,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$111.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

