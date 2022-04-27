Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 1,125 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 1,129,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.58.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
