Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 1,125 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 1,129,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.