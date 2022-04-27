GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $14.95. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1,438 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

