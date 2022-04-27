German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

