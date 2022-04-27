Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of GLT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $502.97 million, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.46. Glatfelter has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

GLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.