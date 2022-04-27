Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 126.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.5%.

GLP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $28.91.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

GLP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

