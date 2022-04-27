Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 679,896 shares.The stock last traded at $39.21 and had previously closed at $41.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 185,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

