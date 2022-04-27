Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 795,870 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

