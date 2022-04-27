GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 1-Day Volume of $258.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $218,549.21 and $258.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.56 or 0.07349512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00257422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.00785862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00079458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00581070 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00376928 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

