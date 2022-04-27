goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00. The stock traded as low as C$112.34 and last traded at C$113.00, with a volume of 22959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.90.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.63.

The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.6899984 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

