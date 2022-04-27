Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
NYSE:GOL opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
