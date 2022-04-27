Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:GOL opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.