Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 11.8%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) shares were up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 101,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 292,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

