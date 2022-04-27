Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.47 Million

Analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to announce $517.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.60 million to $603.40 million. Graco reported sales of $454.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 960,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.