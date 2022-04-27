GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $266.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

