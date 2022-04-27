GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average is $377.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

