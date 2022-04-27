GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TCG BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TCG BDC by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $742.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.87.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 93.64% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

