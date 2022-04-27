GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

