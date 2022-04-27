GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,416 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

