GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

