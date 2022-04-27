GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,108,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,782. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.