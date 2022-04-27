GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,186 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 190,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 4,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,473. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

