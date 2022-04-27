GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,382 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

