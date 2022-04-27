GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 628 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 783,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 904,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.29. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.