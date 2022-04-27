GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 998 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

