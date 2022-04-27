GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 2,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,575. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

