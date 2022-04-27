GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $689,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $108.83 and a one year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.