GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,154,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

