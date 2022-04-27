GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $250.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.